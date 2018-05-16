New
Corona 330Ml Bottle Duo And Pint Glass
Product Description
- Corona 330ml Bottle Duo and Pint Glass
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK. Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Corona Glass
- Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Glass is suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- Bureau,
- 90 Fetter Lane,
- London,
- EC4A 1EN.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- Bureau,
- 90 Fetter Lane,
- London,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 655 6075
- www.talktoabinbev.com
- www.corona.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|176kJ/42kCal
|581kJ/139kCal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0 g
|13.2 g
|of which sugars
|0.2 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|0.3 g
|1.0 g
|Salt
|< 0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
