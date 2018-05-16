We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Corona 330Ml Bottle Duo And Pint Glass

Corona 330Ml Bottle Duo And Pint Glass
£8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Corona 330ml Bottle Duo and Pint Glass
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Paradise Served in a Glass

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK. Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Corona Glass
  • Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Glass is suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Bureau,
  • 90 Fetter Lane,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Distributor address

  Beams International Ltd.,
ME8 7EG,
UK.
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Bureau,
  • 90 Fetter Lane,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 655 6075
  • www.talktoabinbev.com
  • www.corona.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy176kJ/42kCal581kJ/139kCal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate4.0 g13.2 g
of which sugars0.2 g0.5 g
Protein0.3 g1.0 g
Salt< 0.1 g< 0.1 g
