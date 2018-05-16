Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Cranberry & Chestnut Stuffing 2.2kg - 2.9kg Serves 8-12
Per 150g
- Energy
- 1069kJ
-
- 254kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A bronze turkey crown bone in with a gluten free pork, cranberry and chestnut stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon and a bay leaf.
- Succulent & Flavourful with pork, cranberry & chestnut stuffing topped with chestnut smoked bacon Specially selected and prepared by our expert butchers, our free range turkey crown comes with a juicy pork stuffing, packed with cranberries and chestnuts and topped with crispy smoked streaky bacon. The convenient roast in the bag cooking and traditional festive flavours make this the perfect fuss free roast for any Christmas get together. Raised by British farmers dedicated to the highest welfare standards, all our free range birds have plenty of room to roam in open pastures and forage naturally. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (82%), Pork, Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon (4%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Chestnuts, Dried Cranberry, Water, Onion, Honey, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cornflour, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 22 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES, SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK Remove card sleeve, leaving the turkey in its oven proof tray and bag. Put in the oven, cook for the time on label on front of pack. 180°C / Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 For the final 30 minutes, being cautious of the steam, cut bag open with scissors and place foil over stuffing to reduce caramelisation. Remove crown from oven to rest for 20 minutes. Carve meat from stuffed crown and serve.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 'Not suitable for cooking from frozen
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
8-12 Servings
Warnings
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
- Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Pad. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|713kJ / 170kcal
|1069kJ / 254kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|27.0g
|40.5g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
