- STAR WARS PLAYING CARDS
- " Learn from the mistakes of a Jedi master and take better care of your hand with Star Wars Playing Cards, a stylish collectable playing card pack inspired by the iconic films.
- Complete with an embossed Stormtrooper tin, this set of themed playing cards feature all your favourite characters from the classic sci fi/fantasy saga and are a fun way to stay entertained while waiting for the next blockbuster instalment.
- Star Wars has been one of the most successful film franchises in cinema history since its original release in 1977, quickly becoming a defining moment in popular culture. The series has continued to win new generations of fans with each instalment, resulting in a global fan base of millions. From A New Hope and Return of the Jedi through The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones, right up to more recent successes such as The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Star Wars continues to reach new heights by introducing great new characters as well as focusing on old favourites.
- A great gift for fans of the epic movie franchise, Star Wars Playing Cards are an officially licensed Star Wars product."
- Embossed Stormtrooper tin
- Playing cards
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tin. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
