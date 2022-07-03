We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Youngs 4 Fish Fillets In Golden Breadcrumb 600G

3(3)Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£ 2.59
£4.32/kg DR.WT

Each fillet oven baked contains

Energy
1186kJ
283kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
13.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 847kJ 202kcal

Product Description

  • Alaska Pollock Fillets in Breadcrumbs
  • High in Omega 3
  • Fish for life responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 600G
  • High in Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (60%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Spice Extract, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep RefrigeratedRefrigerate below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for home freezing, If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Instructions: From frozen increase cooking time to 25 mins (fan 23 mins)

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7
Pre-heat the oven and remove all packaging
18 Mins
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray for 18 mins (fan 16 mins).

Produce of

Made in UK with Alaska Pollock

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution!
  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Young's Seafood (Ireland),
  • Suite 14,

Return to

  • Visit Us at... www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email Us at... care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Write to Us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Young's Seafood (Ireland),
  • Suite 14,
  • The Osprey Premier,
  • Business Centre Devoy Quarter,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g oven baked containsfillet ovenbaked contains
Energy847kJ 202kcal1186kJ 283kcal
Fat9.5g13.3g
of which saturates0.9g1.3g
Carbohydrate14.7g20.6g
of which sugars0.7g1.0g
Fibre2.1g2.9g
Protein13.5g18.9g
Salt1.0g1.5g
Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)202mg283mg
Pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious !

poor quality

2 stars

Poor quality grey fish that releases a white milky liquid when cooked (according to the instructions). Do not recommend & will not buy again.

I wouldn't buy again.

2 stars

Not long pieces like in photo, they're short fat pieces, will take much more cooking. I bought these as they looked like the other ones they used to sell...I was wrong. I was really careful lifting them out too, but the coating still dropped off in big lumps. Not tasted them yet, but I definitely wouldn't buy again.

