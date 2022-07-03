Youngs 4 Fish Fillets In Golden Breadcrumb 600G

Delicious
Delicious !
poor quality
Poor quality grey fish that releases a white milky liquid when cooked (according to the instructions). Do not recommend & will not buy again.
I wouldn't buy again.
Not long pieces like in photo, they're short fat pieces, will take much more cooking. I bought these as they looked like the other ones they used to sell...I was wrong. I was really careful lifting them out too, but the coating still dropped off in big lumps. Not tasted them yet, but I definitely wouldn't buy again.