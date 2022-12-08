Joe & Sephs Cracker Selection Popcorn Gift Set 4x7g
Product Description
- JOE & SEPHS CRKR SELECTION P/CORN GIFT SET 4 X 7G
- This is a novelty product.
- Discover over 80 other flavours at joeandsephs.co.uk
- Ploughman's Popcorn: Not gluten free or suitable for vegetarians.
- Joe & Seph's gift packs are produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
- You Lucky Thing, It's Time to Tuck Into Your Festive Treats!
- Contains 4 Different Flavours of Gourmet Popcorn!
- Brandy Butter Popcorn, Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon: Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Produce in the UK, Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Warnings
- Careful: May contain unpopped kernels.
Name and address
- Joe's Gourmet Foods Ltd,
- 3 Willen Field Road,
- London,
- NW10 7BQ,
- UK.
- Packed by:
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Joe's Gourmet Foods Ltd,
- 3 Willen Field Road,
- London,
- NW10 7BQ,
- UK.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Safety information
Careful: May contain unpopped kernels.
- Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
- You Lucky Thing, It's Time to Tuck Into Your Festive Treats!
- Contains 4 Different Flavours of Gourmet Popcorn!
- Brandy Butter Popcorn, Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon: Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
- Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
- Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
- Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
- Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Chocolate (13%) {Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter (20%), Cocoa Mass (17%), Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla}, Corn Syrup
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2003kJ
|-
|480kcal
|Fat
|27g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|of which sugars
|39g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.48g
- Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
- You Lucky Thing, It's Time to Tuck Into Your Festive Treats!
- Contains 4 Different Flavours of Gourmet Popcorn!
- Brandy Butter Popcorn, Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon: Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
- Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
- Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
- Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
- Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (29%), Corn Syrup, Spanish Brandy (5%), Made with 5% real Brandy
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1945kJ
|-
|467kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|of which sugars
|36.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
- Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
- You Lucky Thing, It's Time to Tuck Into Your Festive Treats!
- Contains 4 Different Flavours of Gourmet Popcorn!
- Brandy Butter Popcorn, Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon: Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
- Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
- Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
- Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
- Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Corn Syrup, Apple Fruit Pieces (4%) {Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent Pectin}, Cinnamon, Natural Apple Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1883kJ
|-
|451kcal
|Fat
|22g
|of which saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|of which sugars
|42g
|Protein
|3g
|Salt
|0.44g
- Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
- You Lucky Thing, It's Time to Tuck Into Your Festive Treats!
- Contains 4 Different Flavours of Gourmet Popcorn!
- Brandy Butter Popcorn, Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon: Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
- Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
- Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
- Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
- Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Sweet Pickle (17%) {Vegetables in variable proportion (46%) (Onion, Carrot, Swede, Cauliflower, Gherkins [Gherkins, Water, Acid: Acetic Acid], Courgette), Sugar, Malt Barley Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Date Paste, Apple Puree, Tomato Paste, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices}, Dried Cheddar Cheese (13%) (Milk), Corn Syrup, Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1765kJ
|-
|423kcal
|Fat
|24.8g
|of which saturates
|15.8g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|of which sugars
|29.6g
|Protein
|7g
|Salt
|1.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.