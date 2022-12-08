We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Joe & Sephs Cracker Selection Popcorn Gift Set 4x7g

Joe & Sephs Cracker Selection Popcorn Gift Set 4x7g

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£6.00
£21.43/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • JOE & SEPHS CRKR SELECTION P/CORN GIFT SET 4 X 7G
  • This is a novelty product.
  • Discover over 80 other flavours at joeandsephs.co.uk
  • Ploughman's Popcorn: Not gluten free or suitable for vegetarians.
  • Joe & Seph's gift packs are produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
  • Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
  • You Lucky Thing, It's Time to Tuck Into Your Festive Treats!
  • Contains 4 Different Flavours of Gourmet Popcorn!
  • Brandy Butter Popcorn, Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon: Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Produce in the UK, Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain packaging for future use.

Warnings

  • Careful: May contain unpopped kernels.

Name and address

  • Joe's Gourmet Foods Ltd,
  • 3 Willen Field Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7BQ,
  • UK.
  • Packed by:

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • All Gift Solutions BV,
  • Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
  • Amstelveen,

Return to

  • Joe's Gourmet Foods Ltd,
  • 3 Willen Field Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7BQ,
  • UK.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Safety information

Careful: May contain unpopped kernels.

  Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
  • Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  • Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  • Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  • Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e

Information

Ingredients

Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Chocolate (13%) {Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter (20%), Cocoa Mass (17%), Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla}, Corn Syrup

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2003kJ
-480kcal
Fat27g
of which saturates16g
Carbohydrate62g
of which sugars39g
Protein3.8g
Salt0.48g

  Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
  • Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  • Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  • Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  • Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e

Information

Ingredients

Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (29%), Corn Syrup, Spanish Brandy (5%), Made with 5% real Brandy

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1945kJ
-467kcal
Fat26.1g
of which saturates16g
Carbohydrate57.5g
of which sugars36.3g
Protein2.5g
Salt0.5g

  Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
  • Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  • Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  • Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  • Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e

Information

Ingredients

Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Corn Syrup, Apple Fruit Pieces (4%) {Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent Pectin}, Cinnamon, Natural Apple Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1883kJ
-451kcal
Fat22g
of which saturates14g
Carbohydrate65g
of which sugars42g
Protein3g
Salt0.44g

  Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e
  • Brandy Butter Popcorn 7g e
  • Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Popcorn 7g e
  • Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Popcorn 7g e
  • Ploughman's Popcorn 7g e

Information

Ingredients

Corn, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Sweet Pickle (17%) {Vegetables in variable proportion (46%) (Onion, Carrot, Swede, Cauliflower, Gherkins [Gherkins, Water, Acid: Acetic Acid], Courgette), Sugar, Malt Barley Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Date Paste, Apple Puree, Tomato Paste, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices}, Dried Cheddar Cheese (13%) (Milk), Corn Syrup, Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1765kJ
-423kcal
Fat24.8g
of which saturates15.8g
Carbohydrate46.8g
of which sugars29.6g
Protein7g
Salt1.2g
