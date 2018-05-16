New
Tesco Finest Pecorino Cheese Nut Selection 225G
Per 30g
- Energy
- 743kJ
-
- 179kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.3g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2478kJ / 598kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted almonds and cashews with Pecorino cheese PDO, caramelised almonds and roasted blanched almonds.
- Savoury and Moreish With a touch of caramel
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Almonds (43%), Cashew Nut (27%), Roasted Blanched Almonds (20%), Sugar, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Salt, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2478kJ / 598kcal
|743kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|47.6g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|7.1g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|8.6g
|2.6g
|Protein
|24.4g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
