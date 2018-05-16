We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pecorino Cheese Nut Selection 225G

£3.50
£15.56/kg

Per 30g

Energy
743kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2478kJ / 598kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted almonds and cashews with Pecorino cheese PDO, caramelised almonds and roasted blanched almonds.
  • Savoury and Moreish With a touch of caramel
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds (43%), Cashew Nut (27%), Roasted Blanched Almonds (20%), Sugar, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Salt, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2478kJ / 598kcal743kJ / 179kcal
Fat47.6g14.3g
Saturates5.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate13.7g4.1g
Sugars7.1g2.1g
Fibre8.6g2.6g
Protein24.4g7.3g
Salt0.93g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

