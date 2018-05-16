Tesco Finest Two Thermidor Wild Lobster Tails Serves 2

½ of a pack
- Energy
- 490kJ
-
- 116kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.3g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.75g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 142kcal
Product Description
- Lobster (Homarus americanus) shell-on tails, with a thermidor style sauce and cheese and chive crumb
- Rich & Decadent with a creamy cheese sauce, crisp golden cheese and chive crumb WILD CAUGHT IN CANADIAN WATERS Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The lobster in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Shell-On Lobster Tails (Crustacean) (69%), Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Gram Flour, Cornflour, Shallot, Salt, Chive, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Parsley Extract, Flavourings, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Sugar, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Lutein), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: TBC Remove outer sleeve and film but retain card insert. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 22 mins Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (82g**)
|Energy
|597kJ / 142kcal
|490kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.6g
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.92g
|0.75g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, shell removed.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions shell removed, 260g typically weighs 164g.
|-
|-
