Tesco Finest Two Thermidor Wild Lobster Tails Serves 2

Tesco Finest Two Thermidor Wild Lobster Tails Serves 2

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£18.00
£69.24/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
490kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.75g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Lobster (Homarus americanus) shell-on tails, with a thermidor style sauce and cheese and chive crumb
  • Rich & Decadent with a creamy cheese sauce, crisp golden cheese and chive crumb WILD CAUGHT IN CANADIAN WATERS Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The lobster in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Shell-On Lobster Tails (Crustacean) (69%), Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Gram Flour, Cornflour, Shallot, Salt, Chive, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Parsley Extract, Flavourings, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Sugar, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Lutein), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: TBC Remove outer sleeve and film but retain card insert. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 22 mins Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (82g**)
Energy597kJ / 142kcal490kJ / 116kcal
Fat5.2g4.2g
Saturates2.8g2.3g
Carbohydrate7.3g6.0g
Sugars0.8g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.6g13.6g
Salt0.92g0.75g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, shell removed.--
** When cooked according to instructions shell removed, 260g typically weighs 164g.--
