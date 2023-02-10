We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Canderel Icing Sugar & Sweetener Blend 220G

4.4(40)Write a review
Canderel Icing Sugar & Sweetener Blend 220G
£2.35
£10.68/kg

Product Description

  • Sugar and acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener.
  • 50% Fewer calories*
  • 52% Less sugar*
  • Half of the calories*
  • *Compared to traditional icing sugar per serving
  • Now your baking is like a dream come true!
  • Perfect icing results
  • Spot on sweetness
  • Less sugar & calories
  • New Canderel® icing sugar & sweetener† blend gives you the best of both worlds in one pack: the sugar you love, blended with sweetener† to instantly cut your calorie intake by half. It's a game changer!
  • †Sweetener comprises erythritol and acesulfame-K
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Canderel is a registered trademark of Merisant Company 2, Sarl. ©2022 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
  • Best for Baking
  • Measures Like Icing Sugar
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or a Preservatives
  • Ideal for All Decorating
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sugar (47%), Starch, Sweetener: Acesulfame-K (0.17%)

Storage

Best before end and lot no: See base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Measures just like icing sugar for easy home baking
  • 100g Canderel® icing sugar & sweetener blend (199 kcal)
  • Provides the same volume and sweetness as 100g traditional icing sugar (400 kcal)

Number of uses

Servings per pack = 55, 1 serving = 4g (1 teaspoon)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,

Return to

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland.
  • For more details, visit our website:
  • www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy833 kJ33 kJ
-199 kcal8 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate99g4.0g
of which sugars46g1.9g
of which polyols49g2.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Servings per pack = 55, 1 serving = 4g (1 teaspoon)--
View all Sweeteners & Sugar Substitutes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

40 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Canderel Icing

5 stars

Canderek Icing sugar .love it my family there Bake, and she'll love it and her cake,my she love to bake,so she happy

Icing Sugar

4 stars

I used this to make cupcakes which tasted lovely and I didn't notice any difference in taste compared to normal icing sugar. Great knowing that it has less calories too. Only negative is the price when it is not on offer. I managed to buy this on an offer.

Great alternative

5 stars

Couldtnt tell it wasnt real sugar. Go buy it now oh yes

Brilliant product

5 stars

Just as normal icing sugar and less calories. Awsome

Good

5 stars

This tatse great and is easy to use. I would buy agin

Good alternative

4 stars

Was happy to try this on a cashback offer as I try to cut back on sugar when I can. I tend to buy no added sugar items and this blend of sugar and sweetener did the job and didn't compromise on taste.

Healthy alternativa

4 stars

Not the first sugar replacement that I use for my baking but love it. Makes my sweet crations healthy and tasty.

Sugar

4 stars

I used this as i had it as part of a promotion. We decided to make cakes. It tasted lovely but was just too expensive in my opinion

Great alternative

5 stars

great alternative to fully caloried sugar. great for baking

Great for cakes

5 stars

I used this to make butter cream icing and the end result was fab. I bought this as part of a special offer

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here