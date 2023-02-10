Canderel Icing Sugar & Sweetener Blend 220G

Canderel Icing
Canderek Icing sugar .love it my family there Bake, and she'll love it and her cake,my she love to bake,so she happy
Icing Sugar
I used this to make cupcakes which tasted lovely and I didn't notice any difference in taste compared to normal icing sugar. Great knowing that it has less calories too. Only negative is the price when it is not on offer. I managed to buy this on an offer.
Great alternative
Couldtnt tell it wasnt real sugar. Go buy it now oh yes
Brilliant product
Just as normal icing sugar and less calories. Awsome
Good
This tatse great and is easy to use. I would buy agin
Good alternative
Was happy to try this on a cashback offer as I try to cut back on sugar when I can. I tend to buy no added sugar items and this blend of sugar and sweetener did the job and didn't compromise on taste.
Healthy alternativa
Not the first sugar replacement that I use for my baking but love it. Makes my sweet crations healthy and tasty.
Sugar
I used this as i had it as part of a promotion. We decided to make cakes. It tasted lovely but was just too expensive in my opinion
Great alternative
great alternative to fully caloried sugar. great for baking
Great for cakes
I used this to make butter cream icing and the end result was fab. I bought this as part of a special offer