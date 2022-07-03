We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chicago Town Deep Dish Ham & Pineapple Pizzas 2 X 161G

3.9(7)Write a review
£ 1.25
£0.39/100g

Each cooked pizzas contains

Energy
1600kJ
380kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

-

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

-

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A deep dish pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple and reformed smoke flavoured ham.
  • The Best Yet†
  • †In sensory testing with 105 Frozen Pizza buyers, this new recipe scored significantly higher on 7 out of 11 sensory attributes and 60% of buyers preferred this new recipe.
  • We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature tomato sauce, and go full-on with ham, pineapple and a loada mozzarella cheese.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check Out Our Range
  • Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Medley
  • Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni
  • Chicago Town™ is a trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.
  • The original one!
  • 3 Mins or Oven Cook in 22 Mins
  • Pack size: 322G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (14%), Reformed Smoke Flavoured Ham (7%) (Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Mineralised Dairy Concentrate (Milk), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring), Pineapple (7%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

See Side of Pack for Best Before End.Keep Frozen and Store Flat. Do Not Defrost. Keep at -18°C or Cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Note: Please do not attempt to microwave more than one pizza at a time. Due to microwave oven variances, heating times may require adjustment.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!

Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove all packaging
- Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 190°C, Cook for approx: 20-22 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 190°C/375°F, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom Using Pork, Milk and Pineapple from Different Origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee:
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

161g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake* Per pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)9371600--
- kcal (Calories)22338019%2000
Fat7.1g12g17%70g
of which saturates2.5g4.3g22%20g
Carbohydrate30g51g20%260g
of which sugars2.6g4.5g5%90g
Fibre1.5g2.6g--
Protein8.9g15g30%50g
Salt0.72g1.2g20%6.0g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Personally I'm not keen on deep pan pizza. These w

3 stars

Personally I'm not keen on deep pan pizza. These were too small & too thick for me.

As above nothing to add

5 stars

For my taste perfect for quick tasty snack.....

Not to my taste at all, and not something I'll buy

2 stars

Not to my taste at all, and not something I'll buy again.

Good pizza very tasty

5 stars

Good pizza very tasty

Seemed to be okay. My neighbour’s grandson had it.

4 stars

Seemed to be okay. My neighbour’s grandson had it.

i loved them but i do like pineapple

5 stars

i loved them but i do like pineapple

Frozen Middle

3 stars

I'll say this, it's a good combo but I purchased this and kind of disappointed by how bad it cooked in my 900w microwave for 3 minutes. The middle didn't cook, it was still frozen.

