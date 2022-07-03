Chicago Town Deep Dish Ham & Pineapple Pizzas 2 X 161G

Personally I'm not keen on deep pan pizza. These w
Personally I'm not keen on deep pan pizza. These were too small & too thick for me.
For my taste perfect for quick tasty snack.....
Not to my taste at all, and not something I'll buy
Good pizza very tasty
Seemed to be okay. My neighbour’s grandson had it.
i loved them but i do like pineapple
Frozen Middle
I'll say this, it's a good combo but I purchased this and kind of disappointed by how bad it cooked in my 900w microwave for 3 minutes. The middle didn't cook, it was still frozen.