Product Description
- LOVE RAW VEGAN HOT CHOCOLATE SET
- "So we had this crazy idea; make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front of the wrapper. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it."
- Rimi + Manav
- Trade marks are own by LoveRaw® Ltd and are used under authorised agreement by Beams International Ltd.
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts, Oats
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Products of the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Stoneware Mug
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher and microwave.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gifts Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gifts Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- LoveRaw® Mug
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder 18g e
- LoveRaw® Caramel Milk® Choc Bar 30g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Cocoa Butter, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Power (4%), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Shea, Coprah), Glucose Syrup, Almonds (10%), Golden Syrup (partially inverted refiners syrup), Dried Rice Powder, Coconut Milk Powder, Faba Bean Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Emulsifiers, Natural Flavouring, Starch, Stabiliser: Pectin, Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts, Oats
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g/Per 30g Bar
|Energy
|2126kJ/638kJ
|508kcal/152kcal
|Fat
|31g/9.3g
|of which saturates
|17g/5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|54g/16g
|of which sugars
|39g/12g
|Protein
|4g/1.2g
|Salt
|0.1g/0.03g
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- LoveRaw® Mug
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder 18g e
- LoveRaw® Caramel Milk® Choc Bar 30g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Powder (26%), Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts, Oats
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1543kJ
|369kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|74.5g
|of which sugars
|71.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.