Gingerbread Man Cookie Skillet Baking Set
Product Description
- Gingerbread Cookie Mix
- Cookie Mix: Made in USA.
- Skillet: Made in China.
- Assembled in China.
- FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C147699, www.fsc.org
- © 2022 The Modern Gourmet International
Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Salt, Ginger, Cinnamon, Flavourings, Colour (E150a), Raising Agent (E500)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Soya and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Cookie mix: Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions for Skillet: Wash and dry thoroughly before use and storage. Rub a small amount of vegetable oil into skillet after every use. Acidic foods must not be left in the skillet before and after cooking. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always allow your cookware to cool before cleaning. Always use silicone or wooden cooking utensils on the skillet. Suitable for electric or gas stove top and oven only. Always cook on a low heat. Not suitable for campfire, microwave or induction cooker.
Warnings
- Caution: skillet will become very hot when in use, always use oven gloves when handling.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
- Modern Gourmet Foods Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Gingerbread Cookie Mix Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1557
|(kcal)
|367
|Fat (g)
|0.5
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|85.0
|- of which Sugars (g)
|41
|Fibre (g)
|1.0
|Protein (g)
|5.0
|Salt (g)
|0.50
Safety information
Caution: skillet will become very hot when in use, always use oven gloves when handling. Please retain this information for future reference.
