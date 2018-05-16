We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest British Crackling Pork Hog Roast With Stuffing

Tesco Finest British Crackling Pork Hog Roast With Stuffing
£8.00
£8.00/kg

Per 150g

Energy
2162kJ
520kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
39.1g

high

56%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.2g

high

76%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1441kJ / 347kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless rind on pork shoulder joint with pork, onion and sage stuffing, and a spiced apple and Norfolk cider glaze sachet.
  • Hand Scored Outdoor Bred Boneless pork shoulder with pork, sage and onion stuffing, and a Norfolk cider and spiced apple glaze.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (81%), Spiced Apple and Cider Glaze [Cider, Apple Purée, Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Nutmeg], Sage and Onion Stuffing (9%) [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Parsley, Gram Flour, Salt, Sage, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Dry the rind and lightly rub with oil and generously sprinkle with salt. For Pulled Pork Place in a roasting tin and cover the sides with foil ensuring it doesn't cover the rind. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 3 and cook for 3 hours 20 minutes. Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes before removing the strings and crackling. Place the meat into a bowl and pull apart into shreds using two forks. Add the glaze sachet and some additional cooking juices if dry and mix thoroughly. Return to the oven for 5 minutes before serving with the crackling. Oven Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place in a roasting tin and cover the sides with foil ensuring it doesn't cover the rind. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Drizzle glaze over the crackling 10 minutes before the end of the cook time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving. Remove crackling before carving. For best results carve the joint in the same direction as the string.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy1441kJ / 347kcal2162kJ / 520kcal
Fat26.1g39.1g
Saturates10.1g15.2g
Carbohydrate2.5g3.8g
Sugars2.3g3.5g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein25.1g37.6g
Salt0.25g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

