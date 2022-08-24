We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weetabix On The Go Breakfast Chocolate Brownie 330Ml

4(11)Write a review
£2.00
£0.61/100ml

A 330ml serving contains

Energy
881kJ
210kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

low

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured breakfast milk drink with added milk protein and fortified with vitamins and iron (UHT).
  • Have you had yours?
  • A Smooth Breakfast Plus Benefits! with added Vit. D to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Plus Immune Support†
  • †Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Energy from Iron‡
  • ‡Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Have you had your Weetabix?
  • 19g Protein
  • High Fibre & Protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • High Fibre
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Milk (37%), Milk Protein (5%), Wheat Fibre (2.0%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.0%), Malted Wheat Flour, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan), Salt, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once open treat as fresh milk, keep refrigerated and dispose of after 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

330ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • 0800 212457
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 4:30pm, UK only
  • Allegro Limited,
  • Jamestown House,
  • Jamestown Business Park,
  • Finglas,

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml%RI*
Energy267kJ/881kJ/
-63kcal210kcal11%
Fat1.4g4.6g7%
of which saturates0.8g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate5.7g19g7%
of which sugars3.4g11g12%
Fibre2.4g7.9g
Protein5.8g19g38%
Salt0.13g0.41g7%
Thiamin (B1)0.14mg0.45mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.18mg0.59mg13%
Niacin2.0mg6.8mg13%
Folic Acid26µg85µg13%
Iron1.8mg5.9mg13%
Vitamin D0.64µg2.1µg13%
Calcium102mg338mg13%
330ml = 1 serving---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
%RIs for vitamins & minerals are per 100ml---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Its not for me

3 stars

Its ok as a go to quick breakfast on the go but i am not a fan. I found it a bit too sweet for me.

Milk shake style drink

4 stars

A very convenient option while on the go. Not as sweet as I expected, being chocolate brownie flavour, but a nice consistency. Bought as part of a promotion.

Tasty

5 stars

Really tasty but a little expensive. Good if your in a rush

Sugar overload!

2 stars

There’s far too much sugar for what is supposed to be branded on a healthy cereal

Nice but i wouldn’t buy it full price

4 stars

Nice but a little too expensive when it’s not on offer

Perfect for an on the go breakfast!

5 stars

This is so handy to just pick up when im in a rush in the mornings but want somethig. To keep me going for the day. It tastes just like a chocolate brownie and is the perfect texture.

Pleasant flavour

5 stars

Really pleasant brownie flavoured drink - I would possibly purchase as a breakfast beverage again.

Quick and easy

4 stars

I had it in the fridge ready to grab and leave in the morning. Tasted like a thick chocolate milkshake and wasnt too sweet. Would buy again if on offer!

Ideal for on the go

5 stars

This product was purchased as part of a promotion. I really liked the idea of a breakfast in a drink and it lived up to what I imagined. It was smooth to drink, the taste of weetabix was subtle and you mainly taste chocolate (rather then brownie) would definitely buy again as its so convenient when running late and did fill me up for a few hours.

Filling and tasty

4 stars

This was bought as part of a promption. I really enooyed this - it was quite thick and reqlly filling. I think it was much better out of the fridge than off the shelf. I wiuld consoder buying in the future!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

