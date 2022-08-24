Weetabix On The Go Breakfast Chocolate Brownie 330Ml

Its not for me
Its ok as a go to quick breakfast on the go but i am not a fan. I found it a bit too sweet for me.
Milk shake style drink
A very convenient option while on the go. Not as sweet as I expected, being chocolate brownie flavour, but a nice consistency. Bought as part of a promotion.
Tasty
Really tasty but a little expensive. Good if your in a rush
Sugar overload!
There’s far too much sugar for what is supposed to be branded on a healthy cereal
Nice but i wouldn’t buy it full price
Nice but a little too expensive when it’s not on offer
Perfect for an on the go breakfast!
This is so handy to just pick up when im in a rush in the mornings but want somethig. To keep me going for the day. It tastes just like a chocolate brownie and is the perfect texture.
Pleasant flavour
Really pleasant brownie flavoured drink - I would possibly purchase as a breakfast beverage again.
Quick and easy
I had it in the fridge ready to grab and leave in the morning. Tasted like a thick chocolate milkshake and wasnt too sweet. Would buy again if on offer!
Ideal for on the go
This product was purchased as part of a promotion. I really liked the idea of a breakfast in a drink and it lived up to what I imagined. It was smooth to drink, the taste of weetabix was subtle and you mainly taste chocolate (rather then brownie) would definitely buy again as its so convenient when running late and did fill me up for a few hours.
Filling and tasty
This was bought as part of a promption. I really enooyed this - it was quite thick and reqlly filling. I think it was much better out of the fridge than off the shelf. I wiuld consoder buying in the future!