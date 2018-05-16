Product Description
- SCOTT & LAWSON RUNNERS KIT
- "Keep fresh and safe with this Scott and Lawson Runners Kit. The kit includes everything you need to help you keep on track with your fitness goals.
- Wear the hi-vis arm band when you're out on a late night run in the dark. Use the two trainer deodoriser balls to refresh your shoes. The three workout cards feature a 12 week 10k training plan as well as recommended pre-run warm ups and post-run cools downs.
- The Scott and Lawson Runners Kit is the ideal companion gift set for the avid runner."
- Hi-vis armband, trainer deodoriser balls, workout cards
- Keep on track with fitness goals
