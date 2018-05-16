New
Rhs Glass Tea Cup With Tea Bags
Product Description
- RHS GLASS TEA CUP WITH TEA BAGS
- A great gift for gardeners and lovers of the RHS: the world's leading gardening charity
- This glass tea mug from much-loved gardening charity, the RHS, will make a great gift for gardeners and tea lovers. Complete with 5x English breakfast tea bags to make the perfect cup of tea in the beautiful glass tea mug.
- Set includes: Glass teacup
- Set includes: 5 x 2g English breakfast tea bags
Information
Preparation and Usage
- "Care Instructions: Hand wash the cup in warm soapy water before first use. The glass cup is not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
- Warning: Handle with care as glass is very fragile. Do not use the glass cup if it is cracked or shows any signs of damage.
- Usage Instructions: Add one tea bag into the cup. Fill with freshly boiled water and leave to infuse to the desired strength. Usually served with a dash of milk and sweetened to taste with a little sugar or honey.
- Storage: Store in a cool and dry place. "
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.