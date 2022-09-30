Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Grooming Giftset
Product Description
- B/H The Fuzzy Duck Men's Grooming Gftst
- Hemp & Bergamot Collection
- The wild beauty of the great outdoors meets classic gentlemen's refinement in this premium collection of grooming gifts. Crafted with a unique fragrance that blends the warm richness of hemp with smoky woods, soft sandalwood and a dash of energising bergamot.
- Printed on sustainable material
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Beard Shampoo: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Distearate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Beard Wax: Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Microcrystalline Wax, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Ozokerite, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Citral, Linalool, Citronellol, Isoeugenol, Beard Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Citral, Linalool, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Beard Shampoo
- Wet the beard. Massage the shampoo into the beard and skin beneath, rinse thoroughly then towel dry.
- Beard Wax and Beard Balm
- Massage the desired amount into your palms and work through a dry beard from root to tip.
- Soap
- Lather and rinse.
Warnings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Tub. Recycle
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
