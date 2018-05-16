Product Description
- CHAI LATTE SET
- An ideal gift for the festive season
- This festive chai latte gift set would make an ideal gift this festive season. Make a delicious chai latte with the chai latte sachet and finish by stirring in a cinnamon stick. The perfect drink to make on a cold winter evening.
- "Set includes: Latte glass "
- Set includes: Cinnamon sticks - 10g/2pcs per pouch and 15g Chai Latte sachet
Information
Preparation and Usage
- "Usage: Add Chai Latte Mix to the cup. Mix with a little hot water. Top up with approximately 150ml to 175ml of steamed milk. Mix well and finish by stirring in a cinnamon stick.
- Care Instructions: Wash glass in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
- Warning: Handle with care as glass is very fragile. Do not use the glass if it is cracked or shows any signs of damage.
- Storage: Store in cool dry place."
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.