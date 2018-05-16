Product Description
- DELI AT HOME OIL & VINEGAR SELECTION
- A great gift for cooks and food lovers
- This set of infused oils and balsamic vinegar would make an ideal gift for anyone who loves to cook and food lovers this Christmas. Set includes 3 different infused oils and balsamic vinegar. Add to your cooking or use in salad dressings. Complete with chrome finished metal slimline rack to store the bottles.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Olive oil may become cloudy if kept at low temperatures. Clarity will return if left in a warm place."
- Set includes: Italian Olive oil infused with herbs and spices 45ml, Italian Balsamic Vinegar 54ml
- Set includes: chilli infused sunflower oil 45ml and Mediterranean style aromatic sunflower oil 42ml
