Tesco Banoffee Celebration Cake
1/16 of a cake
- Energy
- 1270kJ
-
- 303kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.0g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.3g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 29.6g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.32g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ / 446kcal
Product Description
- Caramel and madeira sponge cake filled with banana flavour toffee sauce, coated and decorated with frosting. Finished with banana chips, fudge cubes and a banana flavour toffee sauce.
- Hand Decorated Madeira & caramel cake, filled with a yummy banana flavour toffee sauce
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Banana Flavour Toffee Sauce (10%) [Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Drops (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Banana, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Coconut Oil, Colours (Plain Caramel, Algal Carotenes), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Glyceryl Monostearate), Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep upright. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (68g)
|Energy
|1868kJ / 446kcal
|1270kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|57.9g
|39.4g
|Sugars
|43.5g
|29.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
