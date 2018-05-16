Tesco Finest Malted Sponge Pudding Plus Belgian Chocolate Sauce 400G

1/4 of a pudding
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1571kJ / 373kcal
Product Description
- All butter malt flavour sponge with vine fruits, with a separate sachet of salted Belgian chocolate sauce and a sachet of honeycomb pieces.
- A lightly textured all butter sponge studded with juicy plump raisins and enriched with malt extract and golden syrup for a sweet malted flavour. With a separate sachet of silky salted Belgian chocolate sauce to pour over and topped with a sprinkle topping of crispy honeycomb pieces for an extra gooey finish.
- Sweet & Decadent Finished with crispy honeycomb
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Belgian Chocolate Sauce (24%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cream (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk, Salt, Cornflour, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Sugar], Vine Fruits (18%) [Raisins, Sultanas], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Honeycomb Pieces [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 30 secs
For best results microwave.
Remove film lid and invert the pot onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Squeeze gently to release the product from the pot.
Stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Steam
Instructions: 45 mins Leave in plastic pot with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the pot on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the pot. Steam with the film lid on for 45 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging. Place sachets to one side, do not reheat.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1571kJ / 373kcal
|1571kJ / 373kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|62.6g
|Sugars
|42.0g
|42.0g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|3.3g
|Protein
|4.3g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
