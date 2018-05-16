Product Description
- RHS GLASS TEAPOT AND TEA
- A great gift for gardeners and lovers of the RHS: the world's leading gardening charity
- This beautiful glass teapot from much-loved gardening charity, the RHS, will make a great gift for gardeners and tea lovers. Complete with loose tea to brew the perfect cup of tea.
- Set includes: Glass teapot
- Set includes: loose tea 2x 20g
Information
Preparation and Usage
- "Care Instructions: Hand wash the teapot and infuser in warm soapy water before first use. Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
- Warning: Handle with care as glass is very fragile. Do not use the glass teapot if it is cracked or shows any signs of damage.
- Usage Instructions: Add one teaspoon of tea per person into the infuser. Add freshly boiled water and leave to infuse. Usually served with a dash of milk and sweetened to taste with a little sugar or honey.
- Storage: Store in a cool and dry place. "
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
