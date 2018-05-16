New
Reese's Peanut Butter Selection Box 165G
Product Description
- Peanut butter crème in a chocolate flavour coating Peanut butter crème in a white chocolate flavour coating Pretzel's, caramel, peanut butter, and peanuts covered with chocolate flavour coating
- Anything but ordinary
- Contains 4 full size bars
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs.
- Please refer to the outer case for all required information.
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Net Contents
165g ℮
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 2 x 42g
- Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter 39g
- Reese's Overload Bar 42g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476) from Castor Beans Oil], Peanut Butter Creme Center (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2104 kJ / 503 kcal
|Total Fat
|29.2g
|of which Saturates
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|52.8g
|of which Sugars
|51.1g
|Protein
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.88g
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 2 x 42g
- Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter 39g
- Reese's Overload Bar 42g
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Coating (45%) [Sugar*, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, and/or Palm Kernel Oil, and/or Shea Oil, and/or Safflower Oil), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Leacithin* (E322)), Salt, Artificial Flavour (Vanillin)], Peanut Butter Center (21%) [Partially Defatted Peanuts, Sugar*, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean* Oil), Corn Syrup Solids*, Dextrose*, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin* (E322)), Artificial Flavour (Vanillin), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil), Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid (E330)), Antioxidant (TBHQ (E319))], Pretzels (18%) [Enriched Wheat (Gluten) Flour [Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil), Salt, Corn Syrup*, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate (E500II), Yeast], Caramel (11%) [High Fructose Corn Syrup*, Sugar*, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil), Humectant (Glycerin), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides (E471)), Salt, Thickening Agent (Carrageenan (E410)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin* (E322)), Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate (E339II), Milk Fat, Artificial Flavour (Vanilla)], Peanuts (5%), *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Bean
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2018 kJ / 498 kcal
|Total Fat
|25.1g
|of which Saturates
|13.5g
|Carbohydrate
|62.8g
|of which Sugars
|43.4g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.25g
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 2 x 42g
- Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter 39g
- Reese's Overload Bar 42g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour Candy (52%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil, and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soy Lecithin* (E322); Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Artificial Flavour, Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2200 kJ / 526 kcal
|Total Fat
|30.8g
|of which Saturates
|11.8g
|Carbohydrate
|51.4g
|of which Sugars
|45.1g
|Protein
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.88g
