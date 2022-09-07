We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunk Pouch 350G

image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunk Pouch 350G
£3.50
£1.00/100g

Each 22.3 g (2 chunks) contains

Energy
498kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've been encouraging environmental sustainability
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

15-16 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 2 chunks (22.3 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2231 kJ498 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal119 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g6.8 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g3.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g12 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.4 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ 2000 kcal)---
