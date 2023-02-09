Kimm & Miller Dog's Night In Set
Product Description
- KIMM & MILLER DOG'S NIGHT IN SET
- This fun gift for your pooch comes complete with tasty posh pooch 'wine' drink to serve to your dog and a cute bow tie for your dog to wear. A great gift for dog owners this Valentine's.
- Posh Pooch dog drink 250ml
- Heart pattern dog bow tie
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions: Posh Pooch is designed to be served over your dog’s food. Although some dogs may prefer it to be served as a drink. If so, serve in a suitable bowl and ensure fresh drinking water is also available. Maximum serving is 1 bottle per day, although you may wish to serve less for small breeds. Shake well before use. Posh Pooch is a complementary pet food designed specifically for loved dogs.
- Care Instructions: Bow Tie (100% Polyester) – attach to your dog’s collar. Wipe clean only. This bow tie is not intended to be worn for long periods of time. Do not use if the bow ties becomes damaged or torn. If any material is ingested seek immediate veterinary help.
- Storage: Store in cool dry place.
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.