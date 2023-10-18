We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Speed Champions Ast 76912/76917

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Lego Speed Champions Ast 76912/76917
Fast and Furious fans can relive thrilling moments from the 2 Fast 2 Furious movie with this LEGO Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) model car building kitInspired by the real-life version, the toy race car model features iconic stripes on the side, a wing at the back and a grille on the frontLEGO Speed Champions and Fast and Furious fans will appreciate the impressive wheel arches and the nitro fuel canister on the passenger seatThis ultra-sleek LEGO Speed Champions 2023 set includes a Brian O'Conner minifigure for kids to place behind the wheel of the race car modelCar lovers can experience a rewarding build before proudly displaying this collectible toy car or recreating epic racing scenes from the movieThis buildable LEGO Speed Champions Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) replica model car building kit (76917) has been inspired by the iconic car from the explosive 2 Fast 2 Furious movie. Kids aged 9+, car lovers and fans of the popular movie franchise can experience a rewarding build before proudly displaying this collectible toy car or recreating fast-paced street racing scenes.This Fast & Furious race car model is packed with authentic details from the real-life car, including iconic livery on the side, a wing at the back, a grille on the front, impressive wheel arches and a nitro fuel canister on the passenger seat. There is also a Brian O'Conner minifigure to place in the driver's seat so car fans can enjoy all-action role play. Using the LEGO Builder app to zoom in, rotate and visualise the model, builders both young and old can bring their race car toy to life on a tablet or smartphone, giving them a rewarding sense of achievement.LEGO Speed Champions give racing car fans the chance to recreate mini versions of the world's leading and best-known vehicles. Car enthusiasts and fans of the movies will love this LEGO Fast & Furious model car building kit as a birthday gift or special treat for kids aged 9 plus years old.The model car measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (16 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wideContains 319 Pieces.
7,2 x 14,1 x 26,2

