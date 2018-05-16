We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Perfectly Clear Zero Sugar Still Lemon Lime Water 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Perfectly Clear Zero Sugar Still Lemon Lime Water 1L
£0.70
£0.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Still Spring Water with Natural Lemon & Lime Flavours and Sweetener.
  • Water with flavour
  • We've taken natural strong fruit flavours and mixed them with our own Northumbrian Spring water bottling in the freshness and fruity flavour at source.
  • And we achieve that maximum flavour without the sugar! Each bottle of Perfectly Clear contains zero sugar so you can be sure you're getting full on fruity flavour without the calories.
  • Zero Sugar
  • Bottled at source
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Zero Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon & Lime Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Keep your bottle cool and out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see should or bottle.

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Clearly Drinks Ltd,
  • SR5 3JG.

Return to

  • Clearly Drinks Ltd,
  • SR5 3JG.
  • Enquiries: PerfectlyClear.Enquiries@clearlydrinks.co.uk
  • WWW.PERFECTLYCLEAR.COM

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving 500ml% RI*
Energy4kJ18kJ<1%
-1kcal4kcal<1%
Fat0g0g0%
of which saturates0g0g0%
Carbohydrates0g0g0%
of which sugars0g0g0%
Protein0g0g0%
Salt0g0g0%
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This bottle contains 2 servings---
View all Flavoured Water - Sparkling Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here