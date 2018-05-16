Perfectly Clear Zero Sugar Still Lemon Lime Water 1L

Product Description
- Still Spring Water with Natural Lemon & Lime Flavours and Sweetener.
- Water with flavour
- We've taken natural strong fruit flavours and mixed them with our own Northumbrian Spring water bottling in the freshness and fruity flavour at source.
- And we achieve that maximum flavour without the sugar! Each bottle of Perfectly Clear contains zero sugar so you can be sure you're getting full on fruity flavour without the calories.
- Zero Sugar
- Bottled at source
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon & Lime Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Keep your bottle cool and out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see should or bottle.
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Clearly Drinks Ltd,
- SR5 3JG.
Return to
- Clearly Drinks Ltd,
- SR5 3JG.
- Enquiries: PerfectlyClear.Enquiries@clearlydrinks.co.uk
- WWW.PERFECTLYCLEAR.COM
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per serving 500ml
|% RI*
|Energy
|4kJ
|18kJ
|<1%
|-
|1kcal
|4kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|0%
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|0%
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
