Tesco Finest Pulled Beef Wellington 700G

Tesco Finest Pulled Beef Wellington 700G
£8.50
£12.15/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
2199kJ
526kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
26.4g

high

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.6g

high

68%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.88g

high

31%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 329kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pulled beef with a pepper seasoning and mushroom duxelle encased in puff pastry.
  • Our pulled beef has been slow cooked for extra tenderness and seasoned with vibrant black pepper. The beef is then carefully topped with a layer of finely chopped mushrooms and onions. This keeps the juices in the meat, and the buttery puff pastry perfectly crisp and golden.
  • Luxurious & Peppery encased in buttery puff pastry
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Mushroom, Butter (Milk), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic, Porcini Mushroom, Black Pepper, Yeast, White Pepper, Rosemary Extract, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Maltodextrin, Pea Protein, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Place the wellington, on top of the greaseproof sheets, on the pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, cook until golden brown in colour. To serve: Slice into quarters.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (160g**)
Energy1375kJ / 329kcal2199kJ / 526kcal
Fat16.5g26.4g
Saturates8.5g13.6g
Carbohydrate28.8g46.1g
Sugars5.3g8.5g
Fibre1.8g2.9g
Protein15.3g24.5g
Salt1.18g1.88g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 640g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
