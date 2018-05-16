Tesco Finest Pulled Beef Wellington 700G

1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 2199kJ
-
- 526kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 26.4g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.6g
- 68%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.88g
- 31%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 329kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pulled beef with a pepper seasoning and mushroom duxelle encased in puff pastry.
- Our pulled beef has been slow cooked for extra tenderness and seasoned with vibrant black pepper. The beef is then carefully topped with a layer of finely chopped mushrooms and onions. This keeps the juices in the meat, and the buttery puff pastry perfectly crisp and golden.
- Luxurious & Peppery encased in buttery puff pastry
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Mushroom, Butter (Milk), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic, Porcini Mushroom, Black Pepper, Yeast, White Pepper, Rosemary Extract, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Maltodextrin, Pea Protein, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Place the wellington, on top of the greaseproof sheets, on the pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, cook until golden brown in colour. To serve: Slice into quarters.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (160g**)
|Energy
|1375kJ / 329kcal
|2199kJ / 526kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|26.4g
|Saturates
|8.5g
|13.6g
|Carbohydrate
|28.8g
|46.1g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|15.3g
|24.5g
|Salt
|1.18g
|1.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 640g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.