Hyggely & Friends Hot Chocolate Mug Melt
Product Description
- HYGGELY & FRIEND HOT CHOCOLATE MUG MELT
- An ideal stocking filler gift for the festive season
- This fun hot chocolate mug melt will make a great stocking filler gift this Christmas. The hollow milk chocolate ball is filled with delicious mini marshmallows. Simply place the mug melt into a mug, pour over hot milk, and stir until the chocolate has melted, revealing the marshmallows inside.
- Marshmallow-filled mug melt to create delicious hot chocolate
- Set includes: 1 x 40g Hollow filled chocolate ball filled with 5g mini marshmallows
- " Serving Instructions: To make your delicious hot chocolate drink, place the chocolate ball into a large mug. Add approximately 150ml to 175ml of hot milk and stir until all of the chocolate has melted.
- Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight or heat source."
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
