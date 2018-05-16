New
RHS Wooden Insect House with Two Preserves
Product Description
- RHS WDN INSECT HOUSE WITH TWO PRESERVES
- A great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors from the RHS: the world's leading gardening charity
- This bee and bug house set from much-loved gardening charity, the RHS, will make a great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors. The gift comes complete with two classic British preserves to enjoy, including fine cut orange marmalade and delicious strawberry conserve. The wooden house is well-suited to bees and other beneficial insects, allowing you to create a living wildlife habitat in your own garden.
- "The insect house provides shelter for beneficial insects. The house is best placed in a sheltered south facing area.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by the best before date shown."
- Set includes: 1x wooden RHS bee and bug house
- Set includes: Fine cut marmalade 42g, Strawberry conserve 42g
Information
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.