Disney Princess Be True Be You Style Set
Product Description
- DISNEY PRINCESS BE TRUE BE YOU STYLE SET
- Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
- Disney Princess Party Set
- Be inspired by ariel.
- Everything you need to create a princess perfect look!
- Earrings only
- CE UK CA
- ©Disney
- Be true, be you
- Surprise ring inside!
Information
Ingredients
Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Mica, Carbomer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, CI 15850, CI 77742, Lip Balm: Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Microcrystalline Wax, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polybutene, Cocos Nucifera Seed Butter, Cera Alba, Squalane, Mica, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Stick-On Earrings Adhesive: Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, PVP, Propylene Glycol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Peelable Nail Polish
- Directions for use: Shake well before use. Paint nails and allow to dry between coats.
- Lip Balm
- Directions for use: Apply a small amount of Lip Balm to lips.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Warning! May contain traces of nuts.
- Please carefully remove and dispose of packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Contains glass. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use.
Recycling info
Card. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Warning! May contain traces of nuts. Please carefully remove and dispose of packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Contains glass. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use.
