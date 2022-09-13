Wicked Kitchen 2 Caramel Biscuit Dream Pots 220G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ / 269kcal
Product Description
- Coconut alternative to caramel sauce, topped with a caramel flavoured mousse made with coconut and starch alternative to soft cheese, finished with biscuit crumb.
- Coconut caramel topped with toffee flavoured mousse with a biscuit crumble
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Coconut Alternative to Caramel Sauce (41%) [Water, Coconut Extract, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Coconut and Starch Alternative to Soft Cheese (20%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Olive Leaf Extract, Vitamin B12], Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Yellow Lentil Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Colours (Algal Carotenes, Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e (2x110g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (110g)
|Energy
|1124kJ / 269kcal
|1237kJ / 296kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|10.4g
|11.4g
|Carbohydrate
|29.0g
|31.9g
|Sugars
|16.4g
|18.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.44g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
