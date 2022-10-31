We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco 8 Bolognese Calzones 200G

Tesco 8 Bolognese Calzones 200G
£3.50
£1.75/100g

One calzone

Energy
275kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Fried folded bread dough filled with a tomato, beef and smoked bacon sauce with red wine.
  • 8 Bolognese Calzones
  • SMOKY & RICH Mini calzone pizzas filled with a rich tomato, beef and smoked bacon sauce
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Passata, Tomato, Smoked Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Carrot, Red Wine, Onion, Olive Pomace Oil, Semi Skimmed Milk, Tomato Paste, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cracked Black Pepper, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not re-heat.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not re-heat.

Produce of

Made using British beef and Dutch pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne calzone (24g**)
Energy1145kJ / 273kcal275kJ / 66kcal
Fat13.6g3.3g
Saturates3.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate28.1g6.7g
Sugars2.4g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein9.4g2.3g
Salt0.90g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 192g.--
