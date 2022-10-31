Tesco 8 Bolognese Calzones 200G
One calzone
- Energy
- 275kJ
- 66kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- Fried folded bread dough filled with a tomato, beef and smoked bacon sauce with red wine.
- 8 Bolognese Calzones
- SMOKY & RICH Mini calzone pizzas filled with a rich tomato, beef and smoked bacon sauce
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Passata, Tomato, Smoked Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Carrot, Red Wine, Onion, Olive Pomace Oil, Semi Skimmed Milk, Tomato Paste, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cracked Black Pepper, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not re-heat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not re-heat.
Produce of
Made using British beef and Dutch pork.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One calzone (24g**)
|Energy
|1145kJ / 273kcal
|275kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|9.4g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
