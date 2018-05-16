Product Description
- CHRISTMAS JUMPER DECORATING KIT
- Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included)
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C148090, www.fsc.org
- Transform Your Jumper
- Customise Your Jumper
- Turn any Jumper into a Christmas Jumper
- In Case of Emergency
Information
Produce of
Made in Ningbo, China
Warnings
- DIFFERENT TYPES OF BATTERIES (I.E ALKALINE AND ZINC) OR NEW AND USED BATTERIES ARE NOT TO BE MIXED. ONLY BATTERIES OF THE SAME OR EQUIVALENT TYPE AS RECOMMENDED ARE TO BE USED. BATTERIES ARE TO BE INSERTED WITH THE CORRECT POLARITY. EXHAUSTED BATTERIES ARE TO BE REMOVED FROM THIS PRODUCT. THE SUPPLY TERMINALS ARE NOT TO BE SHORT CIRCUITED. DO NOT THROW BATTERIES INTO A FIRE. BATTERIES SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT IN THE PRODUCT WHEN NOT USED FOR LONG PERIODS OF TIME. KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN. DO NOT SWALLOW BATTERIES. IF SWALLOWED SEEK MEDICAL ADVICE.
- Warning! This is an adult novelty gift. This is not a toy and for decorative purposes only. Please retain packaging for future reference.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Wharfebank House North,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
Return to
- Wharfebank House North,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
- Clontarf,
- Dublin 3,
- D03 P590.
- WWW.BLUESKYDESIGNS.CO.UK
Safety information
