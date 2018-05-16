New
Tesco Chocolate Bombe 600G
1/6 of the dessert
- Energy
- 1426kJ
-
- 341kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.0g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11.2g
- 56%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 23.0g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 341kcal
Product Description
- Baked chocolate sponge with a melting chocolate centre, topped with white chocolate and chocolate decoration.
- Hidden Chocolate Centre Rich chocolate sponge with an oozing hidden chocolate centre
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate (4.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Single Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower, Beetroot, Carrot).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove carton and base board before placing on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a dessert (100g)
|Energy
|1426kJ / 341kcal
|1426kJ / 341kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|18.0g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|37.9g
|37.9g
|Sugars
|23.0g
|23.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.6g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
