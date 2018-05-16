Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey Breast Joint with Pork, Honey & Pancetta Stuffing Serves 4
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 1049kJ
- 249kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.93g
- 16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 699kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A boneless bronze turkey breast joint with a gluten free pork, honey and pancetta stuffing, topped with oak and beech smoked, dry cured pancetta rashers and a bay leaf.
- SUCCULENT & FLAVOURFUL with pork, honey and pancetta stuffing, topped with smoked pancetta Specially selected and prepared by our expert butchers, our free range bronze turkey breast joint comes with a tempting pork, honey and pancetta stuffing and topped with crisp pancetta. Easy to cook and carve, this joint is a fuss free option for a traditional Christmas lunch. Raised by British farmers dedicated to the highest welfare standards, all our free range birds have plenty of room to roam in open pastures and forage naturally. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (77%), Pork, Dry Cured Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Chestnuts, Pork Belly, Water, Honey, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Fibre, Thyme, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Bay Leaf, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Black Pepper, Sugar, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 9 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1hr 10 mins Remove sleeve and top film. Leave the joint in the foil tray and place on a baking tray on a shelf in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Keep the joint in the foil tray, cover loosely with foil and place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 15-20 minutes before the end of cooking, baste joint with juices and remove foil to cook for the remaining time. When cooked, leave joint to rest and cover in foil for 20 minutes before removing bands and carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g**)
|Energy
|699kJ / 166kcal
|1049kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|27.0g
|40.5g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.93g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
Safety information
