Product Description
- RHS GARDENERS WOODEN TRUG SET
- A great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors from the RHS: the world's leading gardening charity
- This wooden gardening caddy gift set from much-loved gardening charity, the RHS, will make the perfect gift for someone special this festive season. The wooden caddy is finished with an engraved logo and metal carry handle, and comes filled with some handy gardening essentials (wooden markers and a wooden dibber) as well as an assortment of treats to enjoy: delicious fruit and lemon biscuits, strawberry conserve, onion chutney and indulgent hot chocolate mix.
- "Set includes: 1x wooden toolbox with engraved logo & metal handle, 6x plywood wooden markers, 1x wooden dibber "
- "Set includes: Fruit & Lemon biscuits 100g Strawberry conserve 42g, Onion chutney 35g, Hot chocolate sachet 20g"
Information
Preparation and Usage
- " Serving Instructions: Empty the contents of the hot chocolate sachet into a mug and carefully pour in approximately 200ml of hot milk, stirring continuously.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once biscuits opened keep in an airtight container and consume within 2 weeks and by best before date shown. Once jam and chutney opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by the best before date shown."
Warnings
- "Care Instructions: Wash mug and spoon in warm soapy water before first use. Mug microwave and dishwasher safe. Spoon hand wash only.
- STORAGE: Store in a cool dry place."
Safety information
