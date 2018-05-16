We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Love Raw Vegan Make Your Own Cookies

Love Raw Vegan Make Your Own Cookies

Product Description

  • Make Your Vegan Cookies
  • "So we had this crazy idea; make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front of the wrapper. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it".
  • Rimi + Manav
  • LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Bar Smooth Choc
  • Product of the UK.
  • Cookie Mix
  • Product of China.
  • Trademark are owned by LoveRaw® Ltd and are used under authorised agreement by Beams International Ltd.
  • Plant Based
  • No Palm Oil

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Oats, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc 30g
  • Vegan Cookie Mix 150g e

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Powder (6%), Cocoa Mass, Almonds (12%), Dried Rice Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Solids minimum 43%

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g/Per 30g Bar
Energy2359kJ/708kJ564kcal/169kcal
Fat38g/11g
of which saturates19g/5.7g
Carbohydrate49g/15g
of which sugars34g/10g
Protein5.8g/1.7g
Salt0.10g/0.03g

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder, Raising Agent (E500), Emulsifier (E450), Anti-Caking Agent (E575 E341), Corn Starch, Salt

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1498kJ353kcal
Fat0.7g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate81g
of which sugars40g
Protein5.3g
Salt1.4g
