Love Raw Vegan Make Your Own Cookies

Product Description
- Make Your Vegan Cookies
- "So we had this crazy idea; make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front of the wrapper. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it".
- Rimi + Manav
- LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Bar Smooth Choc
- Product of the UK.
- Cookie Mix
- Product of China.
- Trademark are owned by LoveRaw® Ltd and are used under authorised agreement by Beams International Ltd.
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
- LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc 30g
- Vegan Cookie Mix 150g e
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Powder (6%), Cocoa Mass, Almonds (12%), Dried Rice Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Solids minimum 43%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g/Per 30g Bar
|Energy
|2359kJ/708kJ
|564kcal/169kcal
|Fat
|38g/11g
|of which saturates
|19g/5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|49g/15g
|of which sugars
|34g/10g
|Protein
|5.8g/1.7g
|Salt
|0.10g/0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.