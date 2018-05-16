Product Description
- LOVE RAW VEGAN TREATS TOWER
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder
- Product of the UK.
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows
- Products of the USA.
- LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc
- Product of the UK.
- Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc: Plant Based
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows: Dairy free
- Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc: No Palm Oil
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows: No artificial flavours or colours, no corn syrup, no gelatin, no gluten
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows, Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc: Gluten free
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder, Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc: Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain packaging for future use.
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder
- Recipe Instructions:
- Empty the sachet of Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder into your mug and mix with warm plant-based milk. We recommend using oat milk for an indulgent, chocolatey treat. Top with marshmallows and enjoy with your LoveRaw® Milk® Choc bar!
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven
- Goedhartlaan 13D,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Vegan Hot Chocolate Powder 18g e
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows 10g e
- LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Bar - Smooth Choc 30g
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Filtered Water, Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|0kJ
|0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|of which sugars
|17g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Powder (26%), Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1543kJ
|369kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|74.5g
|of which sugars
|71.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Powder (6%), Cocoa Mass, Almonds (12%), Dried Rice Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Solids minimum 43%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g/Per 30g Bar
|Energy
|2359kJ/708kJ
|564kcal/169kcal
|Fat
|38g/11g
|of which saturates
|19g/5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|49g/15g
|of which sugars
|34g/10g
|Protein
|5.8g/1.7g
|Salt
|0.10g/0.03g
