Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Free Range Bronze Turkey Breast Joint with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing & Turkey Gravy Serves 6
Per 160g
- Energy
- 1359kJ
- 324kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.3g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.91g
- 15%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 203kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked turkey breast joint with a gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon and a turkey gravy sachet.
- Succulent & Tender with pork, sage and onion stuffing, served with a turkey gravy Easy to cook and carve, our Slow Cooked Free range Turkey Breast joints are succulent and full of flavour. Prepared by our expert butchers, this table ready turkey joint comes with a gluten free pork stuffing, seasoned with sage and onion, and it is topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon rashers for a rich flavour. Finish with a rich, tasty turkey gravy to finish of a fuss free Christmas meal. Raised by British farmers dedicated to the highest welfare standards, all our free range birds have plenty of room to roam in open pastures and forage naturally. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1.25KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (61%), Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Pork Fat, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sage, Sugar, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Turkey Gravy [Water, Cornflour, Turkey Extract, Chicken Extract, Madeira Wine, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Bay Leaf, White Pepper, Thyme, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Star Anise], Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 1 hr 35 mins Remove from box. Place gravy sachet to one side. Remove joint from pouch transfer to the foil tray provided, including all of the juices. Place joint in foil tray provided and cook in a preheated oven. Baste with juices during cooking. Once cooked cover with foil and rest for 20 minutes before removing bands and carving. Pour all juices and the sachet of gravy into a small pan and bring to simmer over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Carve joint and pour gravy over sliced meat.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.25kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 160g**
|Energy
|849kJ / 203kcal
|1359kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.6g
|Protein
|27.0g
|43.2g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.91g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1250g typically weighs 960g.
|-
|-
Safety information
