Cry Babies Bff Doll Assortment

CRY BABIES BFF Doll A/Ment

Say hello to the BFF dolls! Your favourite characters from Cry Babies Magic Tears have grown up and they are now teens studying at Winged Heart Campus. They are 13 years old and go on lots of adventures around campus using their magical necklaces. All the BFF dolls love fashion and following the current trends. They are wearing cool, colourful and changeable outfits and come with 7 accessories: 2 pieces of clothing, a bag, a headband or hat, a pair of matching shoes with a pair of socks and their magic necklace! Each fashion doll is 20cm tall and has beautiful 15cm long silky hair, sparkly crystal eyes and an articulated body. Turn the cubes on the packaging to change the pose of your BFF doll, lift your doll out of the tube and open the pack to discover her amazing wardrobe with lots of storage for your BFF's accessories. Dress her up for the day, ready for adventures with her best friends. The BFF dolls offer children never-ending fun and imaginative storytelling, perfect for independent or collaborative play. Collect all 6 characters! Watch the BFF animated series on the Kitoons YouTube channel and on Kitoons.com. BFF - Best Friends Forever!