Love Raw Vegan Make Your Own Doughnuts

Product Description
- Make Your Own Vegan Doughnut Kit
- "So we had this crazy idea; make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like. That's us on the front. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it."
- Rimi + Manav
- LoveRaw® Cream® Wafer Bar - Milk® Choc
- Product of the EU.
- Doughnut Mix
- Product of China.
- Trademarks are owned by LoveRaw® Ltd and are used under authorised agreement by Beams International Ltd.
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- What's Included:
- LoveRaw® Milk® Choc Cream Wafer Bar
- Doughnut Silicone Mould
- LoveRaw® Spatula
- Doughnut Mix
- What You Will Need:
- 10g Unsalted Plant Butter
- 70ml Oat Milk
- 50ml Water
- 1/2 Tsp Vanila Extract (Approx 2.5 ml)
- For the Topping:
- 125g Icing Sugar
- 15ml Water
- Recipe Instructions:
- 1. Preheat your oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease the silicone doughnut mould and set aside.
- 2. In a pan, gently heat the plant butter, oat milk and water until the butter has melted.
- 3. Add to the doughnut mix and mix together using the spatula for 1-2 minutes or until you have a smooth consistency.
- 4. Fill each doughnut cup approximately 3/4 full.
- 5. Bake for 18 - 20 minutes in a preheated oven or until the doughnuts spring back when touched.
- 6. Allow to cool slightly, then gently remove the doughnuts from the mould.
- For the Topping:
- 1. To make the glaze, stir icing sugar and warm water in a small bowl.
- 2. Dip the doughnuts into the glaze and sprinkle over crushed pieces of the LoveRaw® Cream® Wafer bar or simply top with a Cream® Wafer for an extra indulgent treat!
- Doughnut Silicone Mould and Spatula
- Wipe clean only.
- Wash before first use.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- LoveRaw® Cream® Wafer Bar - Milk® Choc 43g
- Doughnut Mix 150g e
Information
Ingredients
Hazelnut and Cocoa Filling (50%) [Hazelnuts (47%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt], Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Defatted Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Liquor, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Corn Starch, Vegetable Fibre (Wheat), Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Malt Barley Extract
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 21.5g Bar
|Energy
|2288kJ
|492kJ
|547kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|34g
|7.3g
|of which saturates
|17g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|11g
|of which sugars
|42g
|9.0g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.04g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder, Raising Agent (E500), Emulsifier (E450), Anti-Caking Agent (E575, E341), Corn Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1539kJ
|362kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|86g
|of which sugars
|46g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.75g
