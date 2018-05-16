New
Playstation PS5 Mug & Socks Gift Set
- PLAYSTATION PS5 MUG & SOCKS GIFT SET
- "Display your passion for PlayStation, the iconic video game console brand with this super cool gift set featuring a pair of white unisex, one size (UK 7-11) socks, and a ceramic mug both with PlayStation branding. The 300ml (10.2floz) white ceramic mug features a blue and white wrap-around design of the four action button symbols (triangle, circle, cross, square) plus the PlayStation logo.
- Supplied in a branded, full-colour printed gift box with acetate windows, this mug and socks set is the perfect present to give any PlayStation devotees plus any collector of official PlayStation merchandise will want to add these to their collection. The mug can be used for both hot and cold drinks and the socks will fit shoe sizes UK/AU/NZ 7-11, EU 41-46, USA 8-12."
- 300ml ceramic mug
- UK 7-11 sock size
