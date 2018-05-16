Allinson's 3 Step Kit Spicy Flatbread 237G

Product Description
- Spicy flatbread kit consisting of individual sachets of flour, yeast and seasoning - just add salt, olive oil and water.
- Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities, and get ready to delight.
- Makes 4
- Suitable for plant based diets
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 237G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (containing: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Yeast, Spices (Cinnamon, Paprika, Cumin, Black Pepper), Minced Garlic, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Herbs (Coriander Leaf, Mint), Lemon Peel, Green Bell Pepper, Crushed Chilli, Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate), Flour Treatment Agents (Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya. For allergen advice, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: See base of box.
Preparation and Usage
- Contains:
- Yeast
- Bread Flour
- Spicy Seasoning
- You Will Need
- Large mixing bowl
- Measuring jug
- Rolling pin
- Clean tea towel
- Non-stick frying pan
- Just Add
- 1/2 tsp table salt
- 120ml warm water
- 1 tbsp olive oil + 1-2 tbsp of olive oil for brushing
- 3 Simple Steps
- 1 Mix
- Remove 2 level tbsps of flour from the sachet and set aside for dusting.
- Mix the remaining flour, salt, yeast and spicy seasoning in a large bowl.
- Make a well in the centre, add in the water and oil, then mix to make a soft dough.
- 2 Prove
- Use 1 tbsp of flour you'd set aside to lightly dust your surface and knead for 10 mins*.
- Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces, then dust your surface with the remaining flour & roll out to roughly shaped ovals.
- Place on an oiled baking tray and cover with oiled cling film.
- Leave to prove in a warm place for 20 mins, or until doubled in size.
- 3 Cook
- Brush a non-stick frying pan with olive oil, then heat over a high heat.
- Place the breads on the pan and cook for 3-4 mins on each side until puffed up and lightly charred. Brush with a little olive oil before serving if liked.
- Freezing tip: After kneading you can freeze your dough for up to 1 month in a sealed freezer bag.
- When ready to use, defrost at room temperature, then carry on with shaping the dough at step 2.
- Prep time: 15 mins + 20 mins prove
- Bake time: 6 mins each
- *How to Knead:
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
237g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cooked Per 100g:
|Cooked Per Flatbread 76g
|Energy
|1188kJ/282kcal
|902kJ/214kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|4.3g
|Of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|35.6g
|Of which sugars
|2.8g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|3.6g
|Protein
|8.6g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.12g
|0.85g
