New

Galaxy Assorted Chocolate Truffles 195G

Write a review
£5.00
£2.57/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted filled chocolates.
  • Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
  • Galaxy milk chocolate with an intensely chocolatey truffle centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salted Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Barley, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 19.5g

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g / (%*)
Energy 2173kJ428kJ (5%)
-521kcal103kcal (5%)
Fat 30g6.0g (9%)
of which saturates 19g3.8g (19%)
Carbohydrate 53g10g (4%)
of which sugars 51g10g (11%)
Protein 5.6g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.30g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 19.5g--
