Doves Farm Organic Emmer Wholemeal Flour 1Kg

Doves Farm Organic Emmer Wholemeal Flour 1Kg
£3.50
£3.50/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Wholemeal Emmer Flour
  • Find more than 200 delicious recipes at dovesfarm.co.uk
  • Thank You.
  • We are so pleased you've chosen to bake with our organic flour! For hundreds of delicious recipes visit us at dovesfarm.co.uk
  • Buttery and wheaty in flavour, use this stoneground ancient grain flour in breads and cakes.
  • Emmer is an early wheat variety once grown in the Bronze and Iron Ages and has since been rediscovered. It produces delicious loaves of bread, but can also be used in place of your usual wholemeal flour.
  • Organic works with nature and helps protect our planet. Its high standards encourage healthy soil and habitats, so bees, birds, butterflies and other wildlife can flourish. That's why we've been pioneers of organic since 1978.
  • We also love home baking and believe it is a great choice for our health and wellbeing. Not only can you pick the best local and seasonal ingredients and know exactly what goes into your food, it is an enjoyable activity and a great way to treat family and friends.
  • Clare & Michael
  • Founders, Doves Farm
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/EU Agriculture
  • Packaging material: paper.
  • Organic
  • Kosher - KLBD, Parve
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Emmer Wheat*, *Organic produce

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley, Rye. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Roll down the top after use and store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Milled in the UK with UK & EU wheat

Preparation and Usage

  • Always cook flour before consumption.

Name and address

  Doves Farm Foods Ltd,
  • Salisbury Road,
  • Hungerford,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG17 0RF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Doves Farm Foods Ltd,
  • Salisbury Road,
  • Hungerford,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG17 0RF,
  • UK.
  dovesfarm.co.uk
  • dovesfarm.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1449kJ
-343kcal
Fat 3.1g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 61g
of which sugars 0.7g
Fibre 8.2g
Protein 14g
Salt 0.03g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

excellent

5 stars

first class

