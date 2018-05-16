New
Professor Puzzle Reindeer Ring Toss Game
Product Description
- PROFESSOR PUZZLE REINDEER RING TOSS GAME
- Pick your reindeer and try to toss the hoops over their inflatable antlers in this fun, festive throwing game! Split into teams or play individually – one player stands a short distance away with the reindeer antlers on, while the other players try to throw all three hoops over the antlers! Take turns being the reindeer after each round and score a point for each hoop that hooks on. The player or team with the most points at the end of the game wins!
- 2+ Players
- Ages 2+
- Set contains: 1 inflatable reindeer antler headpiece and 3 inflatable rings
Information
Return to
- The Puzzle Academy,
- Messom Mews,
- Twickenham,
- TW1 4DP, UK
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.