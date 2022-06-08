Over The Spoon Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X90g

An amazing tasting dessert. Would never guess it w
An amazing tasting dessert. Would never guess it was dairy and gluten free if you didn’t know. Very creamy and indulgent. Plus, excellent value for money. Will definitely be buying again.
Delicious! Loved by the family, this will be a firm favourite on my shopping list from now on!
Best one yet!
Their best product yet! I have tried and loved other products from these but this was the first time I have seen this on shelf, it is excellent! 100% will be buying more!
We both really enjoyed them