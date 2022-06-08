We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Over The Spoon Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X90g

5(4)Write a review
Over The Spoon Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X90g
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten free chocolatey biscuit base layered with salted caramel sauce topped with a thick and creamy vanilla mousse.
  • What would Daisy do if she wasn't being milked all day?
  • I'm freeeesian!
  • Freed from the daily churn, daisy's able to tick off her bucket list.
  • Labels don't keep her from what she wants to do so why should they stop you?
  • Vegan, veggie, flexi - whoever!
  • Our delicious dairy free-d treats are for all to enjoy.
  • It's just dessert.
  • But you, daisy and the planet deserve better.
  • Dairy free-d
  • Plant-based
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dates, Cornflour, Modified Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Palm Kernel, Coconut Sugar, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Lactic Acid Ester of Monoglycerides, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Flavour, Lentil Protein, Modified Corn Starch, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid, Colour: Beta Carotene, Natural Flavour, Thickeners: (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for consumers with an allergy to Nuts due to manufacturing methods.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Single serving per pot

Name and address

  • Cardium Products Limited,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.
  • Cardium Products Limited,
  • 20 Harcourt Street,

Return to

  • Cardium Products Limited,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.
  • Cardium Products Limited,
  • 20 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 H364,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (90g)
Energy1190kJ/284kcal1071kJ/256kcal
Fat12.2g11.0g
of which saturates7.7g6.9g
Carbohydrate40.5g35.9g
of which sugars26.4g23.8g
Fibre1g0.9g
Protein2.3g2.1g
Salt0.5g0.45g
Single serving per pot--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

An amazing tasting dessert. Would never guess it w

5 stars

An amazing tasting dessert. Would never guess it was dairy and gluten free if you didn’t know. Very creamy and indulgent. Plus, excellent value for money. Will definitely be buying again.

Delicious! Loved by the family, this will be a fir

5 stars

Delicious! Loved by the family, this will be a firm favourite on my shopping list from now on!

Best one yet!

5 stars

Their best product yet! I have tried and loved other products from these but this was the first time I have seen this on shelf, it is excellent! 100% will be buying more!

We both really enjoyed them

5 stars

We both really enjoyed them

