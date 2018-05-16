We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cocktail Syrup Selection 3 X 50Ml

Cocktail Syrup Selection 3 X 50Ml

This product is available for delivery or collection between 03/03/23 and 16/03/23.

£4.00
£26.67/litre

This product is available for delivery or collection between 03/03/23 and 16/03/23.

Product Description

  • COCKTAIL SYRUP SELECTION 3 X 50ML
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Storage

For best before: See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add a third of the syrup to your glass and top up with your favourite spirit and mixer or Prosecco and stir well.
  • Add the fruit if desired as garnish and enjoy!
  • Please retain packaging for future use.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

  • Strawberry Syrup 50ml e
  • Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml e
  • Cherry Syrup 50ml e

Information

Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Acid: E330, Flavouring, Preservative: E202, Colour: E129*, *E129, E110, E102, may have and adverse effect in activity and attention in children

Storage

  • For best before: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy326kJ/77kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate19g
of which sugars19g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Strawberry Syrup 50ml e
  • Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml e
  • Cherry Syrup 50ml e

Information

Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Acid: E330, Preservative: E202, Flavouring, Colour: E129* and E110*, *E129, E110, E102, may have and adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Storage

  • For best before: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy329kJ/77kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate19g
of which sugars19g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Strawberry Syrup 50ml e
  • Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml e
  • Cherry Syrup 50ml e

Information

Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Acid: E330, Preservative: E202, Flavouring, Colour: E110* and E102*, *E129, E110, E102, may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Storage

  • For best before: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy336kJ/79kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate20g
of which sugars20g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

