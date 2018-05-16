We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Cocktail Bar Syrup Selection 3x45ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Cocktail Bar Syrup Selection 3x45ml

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£4.00
£2.97/100ml

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • THE COCKTAIL BAR SYRUP SELECTION 3 X 45ML
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
  • Pack size: 135ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 5ml of syrup to your Prosecco and enjoy!

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

  • Strawberry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
  • Passion Fruit Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
  • Cherry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Flavouring, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (*E129), *E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Strawberry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
  • Passion Fruit Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
  • Cherry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Flavouring, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (E150a, E102)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Strawberry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
  • Passion Fruit Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
  • Cherry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Flavouring, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (*E129), *E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g
View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here