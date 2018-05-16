The Cocktail Bar Syrup Selection 3x45ml

Product Description
- THE COCKTAIL BAR SYRUP SELECTION 3 X 45ML
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
- Pack size: 135ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Products of China. Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Add 5ml of syrup to your Prosecco and enjoy!
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Importer address
Lower age limit
18 Years
- Strawberry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
- Passion Fruit Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
- Cherry Cocktail Syrup 45ml e
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Flavouring, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (*E129), *E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1296kJ
|-
|310kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|of which sugars
|76g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
