- The Vaseline Luscious Lips Collection Gift Set is custom made for anyone who likes to take great care of their lips. At Vaseline, we have been helping to heal skin for over 150 years, keeping skin feeling healthy through all of life’s ups and downs. If your skin could talk, it would tell us that it can get through anything with a little help. That’s why this collection was put together with three Lip Therapy lip balms, made for lips that deserve the best care, all nestled inside a beautifully crafted, seasonal Vaseline tin. It includes our Original Lip Balm 20 g, a firm favourite that relieves lips and locks in the moisture they need to keep feeling and looking healthy. Inside this bundle of gifts for her, she will also find our Aloe Vera Lip Balm 20 g which instantly softens and soothes dry lips, delighting her senses with a fresh aloe scent. The last one in the trio is Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips 20 g, made with sweet almond and rose oils for glossy lips with natural shine and a refreshing floral scent. Give the gift of luscious, moisturised and healthy lips all year round with Vaseline.
- Vaseline Luscious Lips Collection Gift Set features 3 gifts for her in 1: Lip Therapy Original, Rosy Lips and Aloe Vera lip balm tins, all tucked in an iconic Vaseline Gift Tin
- Each lip balm contains triple-purified petroleum jelly to provide long-lasting moisturisation and relieve dry, chapped lips
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Lip Balm 20 g helps to lock in moisture for beautiful, healthy lips
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera 20 g contains aloe, a natural moisturiser known to calm and soothe dry, irritated skin
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips Lip Balm 20 g gives a sheer pink tint and a natural rosy glow, instantly softening and soothing dry lips
- This gift set comes in a stunning seasonal tin and makes the perfect present for family and friends, no matter the occasion
Vaseline Aloe Vera Lip Therapy 20g INGREDIENTS: INGREDIENTS: Petrolatum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Isopropyl Myristate, Aroma, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Vaseline Original Lip Therapy 20g INGREDIENTS: Petrolatum. Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy 20g INGREDIENTS: Petrolatum, Prunus Amygdalus Oil, Rosa Damascus Flower Oil, Aroma, Linalool, CI 73360, CI 77891
Poland
3 x 1 ℮
